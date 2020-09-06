Motorcyclist hospitalized after hitting deer in Stockton

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Motorcycle crash_7254583587112439132

STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was hospitalized overnight after he struck a deer while riding his motorcycle in rural Stockton.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff, the victim was riding on IL RT 78 S at S. Bethel Road around 1:36 a.m. Sunday when the accident happened.

Police say after the collision with the deer, the motorcycle overturned and slid on its side. The 37-year-old man, who resides in Dubuque, Iowa, was rushed to Freeport Memorial Hospital. His current condition is not known.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story