Motorcyclist hospitalized after hitting deer in Stockton

STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was hospitalized overnight after he struck a deer while riding his motorcycle in rural Stockton.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff, the victim was riding on IL RT 78 S at S. Bethel Road around 1:36 a.m. Sunday when the accident happened.

Police say after the collision with the deer, the motorcycle overturned and slid on its side. The 37-year-old man, who resides in Dubuque, Iowa, was rushed to Freeport Memorial Hospital. His current condition is not known.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

