Motorcyclist injured in N. Alpine accident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a crash on N. Alpine Road Wednesday morning.

According to police at the scene, the driver of a blue Yamaha motorcycle steered over the center line in order to pass traffic in the left lane and collided with a car, which was also in the left lane.

The accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of N. Alpine and Morsey/Turner.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

