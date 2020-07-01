Motorcyclist injured in N. Alpine accident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a crash on N. Alpine Road Wednesday morning.
According to police at the scene, the driver of a blue Yamaha motorcycle steered over the center line in order to pass traffic in the left lane and collided with a car, which was also in the left lane.
The accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of N. Alpine and Morsey/Turner.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
