Motorcyclist injured in N. Alpine accident

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a crash on N. Alpine Road Wednesday morning.

According to police at the scene, the driver of a blue Yamaha motorcycle steered over the center line in order to pass traffic in the left lane and collided with a car, which was also in the left lane.

The accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of N. Alpine and Morsey/Turner.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories