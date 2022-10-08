ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) – One man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a semi-trailer in rural Rock County Friday evening.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department says a motorcyclist from Janesville, 30, tried to pass multiple cars and a semi-tractor trailer while traveling westbound in the 12700 block of U.S. Highway 59 in Lima Township. He swerved back into the westbound lane to avoid an oncoming vehicle, when he crashed into the rear driver’s side of the semi.

Investigators pronounced the motorcyclist dead on the scene. The sheriff’s office says the medical examiner may release his identity at a later date.