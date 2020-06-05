21-year-old man killed in Rockford motorcycle crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 21-year-old man was killedin a crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of Brooke Road and 8th Street, according to the Winnebago County Coroner.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. when a motorcycle and a truck collided.

Coroner Bill Hinz said the motorcycle driver was taken to OSF St. Anthony, where they died.

Rockford Police blocked off the intersection to allow investigators to work the scene.

