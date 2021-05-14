Motorcyclist killed in crash near Durand

DURAND TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorcyclist was killed east of Durand Friday afternoon in a crash involving a tow truck, according to police.

A REACT medical rescue helicopter was called to the scene at the intersection of Freeport and Wheeler Road, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said it determined that the motorcycle was westbound on Freeport Road and the tow truck was northbound on Wheeler Road. The tow truck driver was not injured.

