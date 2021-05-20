White Pines Resort to reopen under new management

MOUNT MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — A year after announcing it would be closing for good, White Pines Resort announced Thursday that it would be reopening under new management.

“White Pines Lodge is under new management and we are excited to announce that we will be opening the much loved lodge, cabins, gift shop and restaurant in the near future. As we prepare for the re-opening, we will not be taking reservations at this time. Communications and updates will be posted regularly as we move forward and are able to accept reservations. We are thrilled to be bringing this hidden gem back to Ogle County residents and looking forward to seeing you all!” the resort announced.

The owner of White Pines Resort announced in May 2020 that the resort would be permanently closing after 80 years of operation after filing bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just 30 minutes from Rockford, and nestled among the most southern stretch of white pine trees in the United States, White Pines Resort is located inside White Pines State Park.

Portions of the resort were seen in the HBO TV series “Lovecraft Country,” which filmed there in 2018.