Multiple crews respond to barn fire in Poplar Grove

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple crews were called to the 1100 block of Poplar Grove Road Sunday afternoon for a report of a barn fire. Crews were met with a lot of smoke pushing out of the barn.
Rockton, North Park, Poplar Grove, Boone County Fire Protection District 3, Belvidere, and Capron Fire and Rescue fire crews were all called to the scene.
Officials say that they are unsure how the fire started but it appeared to be spontaneous combustion. It appears accidental in nature.
No one was hurt.
