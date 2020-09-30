One person dead after house explosion on Rockford’s south side, officials say

UPDATE: Fire officials confirmed that one person has died as a result of the explosion. Two people are still being treated for serious injuries
ORIGINAL:
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, several crews were called to the 2800 block of Lapey Street for a building explosion.
When first responders arrived on scene, two people were laying outside the building. Investigators are still working on what cause the explosion.
Nicor Gas has been called the scene to shut off the gas line.
Officials say two people have been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
