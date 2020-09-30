One person dead after house explosion on Rockford’s south side, officials say

UPDATE: Fire officials confirmed that one person has died as a result of the explosion. Two people are still being treated for serious injuries

#UPDATE. 2800 Lapey Street. As a result of the house explosion, we can confirm one fatality and two serious injuries. Crews will remain on scene continuing our investigation into the cause. pic.twitter.com/Iw7YcnF3an — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) September 30, 2020

ORIGINAL:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, several crews were called to the 2800 block of Lapey Street for a building explosion.

When first responders arrived on scene, two people were laying outside the building. Investigators are still working on what cause the explosion.

Nicor Gas has been called the scene to shut off the gas line.

Officials say two people have been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

.@RockfordFire is on scene at 2800 Lapey Street of a building explosion. Two people have been transported to local hospitals with life serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/xkBchjWTeS — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) September 30, 2020

This is a developing story.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

