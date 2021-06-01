Multiple houses, cars damaged by heavy shooting in Rockford neighborhood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a multiple shots were fired from several vehicles in a south Rockford neighborhood early Monday morning.

According to Rockford Police, officers received reports of gunshots in the area of Harrison Ave. and Colorado Ave. around 1:15 a.m.

Police say a silver Hyundai with heavy front-end damage was found in the yard next to a house on Ashbrook Drive. Both the car and a house were riddled with bullet damage, officials said.

A white Chevy with heavy rear-end damage was located in the roadway. The owner of the car told police that it was parked in the street when it was hit.

Authorities say they found the driver of the Hyundai, a 23-year-old man who said as he was driving away from a nearby apartment, he was fired upon by unknown assailants, and he crashed into the parked Chevy.

Officers said several houses and another vehicle had been hit by gunfire as well.

No injuries were reported.