Multiple local fire crews battle Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Multiple fire crews are called into duty when a Rockford house goes up in flames.
The fire broke out on the 1700 block of Will James Rd. just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Several fire agencies from across the stateline responded.
No word on injuries.
No word on what caused the fire.
This is a developing story…
