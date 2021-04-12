1 dead, 1 detained in Knoxville school shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and a police officer is hospitalized after a shooting at Austin-East High School on Monday. Another male subject has been detained for further questioning, according to Knoxville Police Department.

KPD says that around 3:15 p.m. multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

KPD shares that based on preliminary information, KPD officers responded to the high school after a possibly armed male subject was in the school.

As the officer approached the subject, shots were fired.

The officer was struck at least one time, and transported to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. One male was pronounced dead at the scene, and another has been detained for further investigation.

Police have not identified the deceased, nor specified an age.

KPD says, “There are no other known gunshot victims.”

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation moving forward.

EARLIER: Multiple people shot, including KPD officer at Austin-East Magnet High School

The Knoxville Police Department officer that was shot at Austin-East Magnet High School was transported to UT Medical center.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon says that she visited with the officer who was shot and said he’s in good spirits, and says he would rather this happen to him than to someone else.

The school building is reportedly secure, and students who were not involved in the shooting have been released to their families, according to Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is responding to the scene as of 4:33 p.m. to assist local law enforcement. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also has agents responding.

EARLIER: The Knoxville Police Department reports that multiple people, including a KPD officer, have been shot following a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School Monday afternoon.

KPD reports this investigation remains active, and asks the public to avoid the area.

KPD reports the baseball field behind the high school is where parents can go to pick up their children. This, near Wilson and South Hembree.

This is a developing story and we will update you as soon as our crew that’s on the way to the scene learns more.

The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families. — Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) April 12, 2021

As details continue to emerge, our thoughts are with Austin East Magnet High School and those school community members who have been affected by the shooting that took place this afternoon. The department stands ready to support. — TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) April 12, 2021

A reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and S. Hembree. https://t.co/zmQGzwb6cO — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021