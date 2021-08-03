‘Muppet Babies’ show features cross-dressing Gonzo

(WTVO) — “Muppet Babies” is catching fire after an episode revealed the character of Gonzo to be a cross-dressing princess dubbed “Gonzorella.”

Vulture reported that in an episode aired last week, Gonzo and the other characters attended a royal ball at which two characters say boys are supposed to wear knight costumes. However, a “fairy ratfather” grants Gonzo’s wish to become a princess.

“Everyone,” Gonzo says, “there’s something I need to tell you. The princess who came to your ball tonight was me.”

Miss Piggy apologizes, saying, “Oh Gonzo, we’re sorry, it wasn’t very nice of us to tell you what to wear to our ball.”

The episode received condemnation from commentator Candace Owens, who said, “This is sick and PERVERTED. Everyone should be disturbed by predatory cartoons meant to usher children into gender dysphoria. Bring back manly muppets, anyone?”

“Muppet Babies” airs on Disney Junior, and is aimed at children ages 3 to 8.