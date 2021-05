ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Community murals will soon be popping up across the Rockford region.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Friday the return of the “Crea8iv: Transformational Art” festival on June 1st, 2021.

Twelve murals will be created on buildings in Rockford, Rockton, Loves Park and Pecatonica.

Festival organizers say the pieces of art will symbolize concepts like “peace” and “love” and “diversity” and “inclusion.”