‘Murder Hornets’ could pose threat to bee population, says local honey farmer

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Honeybees are no strangers to survival. But can they survive the ‘murder hornets’ arrival in America? The Asian Giant Hornet was recently spotted in Washington state and although there are no reports here in the Stateline, the hornets could pose a threat to the honeybee population.

“Murderous Hornets can decimate a beehive so a colony of 2 to 300 hundred hornets [and] can wipe out a hive with 80,000 bees in it in an hour,” explained Phillip Raines of Raines Honey Farm.

Phillip Raines has been in the bee business for 22 years. He understands the real threat from the so-called ‘murder hornet.’

“We could face a real issue here. Not only are honey bees a challenge, but humans, horses and other livestock [are at risk] for when they sting their sting venom. There’s a huge amount of venom in their stingers and it’s really painful,” Raines added.

While a sting could possibly kill a person, the hornets can do much more massive damage to the honeybee population. Just a few hornets can destroy a whole hive.

“They go in they bite the heads off the bees and take that as a protein source to feed their babies then they also come back and start eating the larva once the hive is in weakened state as a protein source,” Raines said.

The number of honeybees has already been declining, making the news much more alarming. They play a critical role in growing our food.

Bees are responsible for pollinating many of our crops and without then, we would have less beef, milk, and cheese.

“If pumpkin growers and watermelon growers and cranberry growers and apple growers and almond growers all of sudden discover there’s no beekeepers and no bees there out of business so we are critical to their success,” Raines added.

The good news is, Raines believes our harsh winters will work in our favor because these hornets don’t thrive in cold weather.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

