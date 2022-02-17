ROCKTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) ─ The driver blamed for a deadly Monday crash in Rockton has been identified by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 9 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the intersection of Bates Road and Freeport Road. A black Dodge Ram and a grey Ford Focus were found on the scene. Investigators say they collided head-on at the intersection.

Drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim in the Dodge was identified by family earlier this week as Ronald Reed, 53, of Durand.

Thursday, investigators identified the driver of the Focus as Kevin Williams, 25, of Lindenhurst, Illinois.

Lake County investigators have a “strong theory” the Chicago-area man caused the crash, after killing his girlfriend. Kelly Hedmark, 25, was found dead inside Williams Lindenhurst home Tuesday.

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Chris Covelli says it was a “strong theory” of investigators that Kevin Williams, 25, killed Kelly Hedmark, 25, with a blunt object in his home in the Lake County community of Lindenhurst and then killed himself in Monday’s head-on crash with Reed at Bates Road and Freeport Road near Rockton on Valentine’s Day.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says it is working with the Lindenhurst Police Department and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force to investigate.