NACC postpones all games through December

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference announced Tuesday that it would be postponing all regular-season competitions and championship events through December 31st, 2020.

The NACC consists of 13 colleges and universities from Illinois and Wisconsin, including Rockford University.

“Rockford University is committed to having our student-athletes return to campus safely, while also bringing back some sort of normalcy to their collegiate experiences,” RU Director of Athletics Jason Mulligan stated. “We know how important sports, teammates, coaches and routines are to this experience; therefore, we are thoroughly focused on maximizing the athletic experience for each and every one of our student-athletes. We plan to use the additional practice and team contact dates the NCAA has given us in order to provide the best possible athletic experience, while also exploring the possibility of non-conference contests.”

The NACC will share additional details, including proposed spring calendars, in the coming weeks.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

