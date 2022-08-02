US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on August 2, beginning a two-day visit that China says is a “serious violation” of the “One China” concept that guides US-China relations with regard to Taiwan — a claim Pelosi rejected.



Following Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing “strong opposition” to the visit, saying it would have a “severe impact” on relations between China and the US, and that it “seriously infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”



China further accused the United States of using Taiwan “to contain China” and emboldening a pro-independence movement in Taiwan. “These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it,” the statement said.



Pelosi defended the visit, saying it “honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy” and aimed to “reaffirm” support for “advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”



She rejected China’s accusations that the trip contradicted longstanding diplomatic policy on Taiwan, insisting that it was still “guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, US-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances.”



Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) welcomed her arrival as an indication of the United States’ “rock solid support” for Taiwan.



“MOFA hopes the visit of such a high-ranking delegation will further strengthen Taiwan-US ties and deepen our cooperation on initiatives around the world,” MOFA said.



