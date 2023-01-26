CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, NASCAR announced ticket prices and concert lineup for its inaugural Chicago Street Race.

“The Chicago Street Race is truly a first-of-its-kind two-day sports and entertainment venue in the 75-year history of NASCAR,” said Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese in a statement released by NASCAR. “We are proud to welcome superstars The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett as we reimagine the NASCAR experience in the heart of downtown Chicago over Fourth of July weekend.”

Tickets for the two day event, running July 1-2, go on sale February 2nd for $269.

On July 1st, practice and qualifying events will be followed by a concert by The Black Crows. After the Xfinity Series race, The Chainsmokers will perform.

On July 2nd, Charley Crockett will start the day, followed by Miranda Lambert. The first Cup Series street race will follow.

The 2.2 mile Chicago Street Race is the first of its kind, and will begin at Columbus Drive in front of the Buckingham Fountain.