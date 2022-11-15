ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Few industries were able to escape the mass exodus from Rockford as local companies were swallowed up and moved overseas in the 1980s to join a booming globalized economy.

But, the Forest City’s aerospace sector has remained and still bears the “Made in Rockford” label.

With roots that trace back to the the 1940s, Kaney Aerospace has been thriving in Rockford, developing and manufacturing leading-edge products used in today’s most advanced aerospace applications throughout the world.

Kaney’s history began in 1944 when Charles Kessler founded Beaver Gear Works, a local maker gears that went into products made by Brearley, another Rockford company that was the world’s largest producer of bathroom scales.

Beaver Gear Works later became BVR Technologies and became a leading producer of aircraft gears in the country. By the 1980s, the company moved away from general aviation manufacturing and started making parts for military programs.

At the same time, aerospace machinist Bob Kinney, in 1987, started Ardekin Machine Company, a Rockford-based company that made precision products for Hamilton Sundstrand (now Collins Aerospace), fixtures the company supplied to the Space Shuttle program.

Ardekin and BVR continued as leaders in aerospace manufacturing throughout the 1990s and the mid-2000s.

In 2006, former Air Force and commercial pilot Jeff Kaney founded Kaney Aerospace, providing engineering services before moving on to build-to-print products and Kaney-owned proprietary products.

Kaney later acquired Ardekin and BVR Technologies.

Today, the company is headquartered at 1300 Capital Drive in Rockford, and also has a location at the Russ Research Center in Dayton, Ohio.

“At Kaney Aerospace, we add value to our community by inventing new science with proprietary electric and actuation products that fly in the air, go to space, and are utilized for medical equipment for both military and commercial applications,” CEO Jeff Kaney said.

Kaney says the growth of his company will continue to be centered on the future of flight, through millions in internal investments in operations and engineering through a series of United States government and small business contacts. The efforts will help the international company develop state-of-the-art aerospace equipment that directly aids the nation’s defenses.

“This keeps us growing and creating new, high paying job opportunities for our citizens,” Kaney said.

Kaney’s aerospace products and services include engineering, electric power systems, controls, and braking systems. The company’s Advance Autonomous Mobility division is led by world experts in electric propulsion, electric power generation, distribution, and control. The Medical division supplies actuators, gearboxes, and gears to the medical device industry.