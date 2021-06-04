National draft horse showcase comes to Boone County this weekend

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the country’s top draft horse competitions began Friday in Boone County.

The Boone County Classic Horse Draft and Cart Show features dozens of large draft horses – or work horses – and six-hitch carriages.

Presenters spent their morning getting their steed ready for the event, with $2,500 in prize money up for grabs. Riders traveled from across the United States to have their horses showcased at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

Jared Ellingson helped coordinate the event, and says its an experience for all ages.

“This is just a great event for everyone to come out, no matter if you’re young or old,” Ellingson said. “Just the beauty of these horses is really cool to see. These horses each weigh 2,000 pounds. They stand about 6 feet at the shoulder. You’ll never see anything like this in the country and so we’re very excited to bring it here.”

Saturday’s classic series hitch class starts at 4 p.m.