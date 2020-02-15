6-year-old Faye Swetlik returns home from autopsy with police escort

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/CNN) – The body of Faye Marie Swetlik was escorted back to Lexington County by an official motorcade from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Lexington County Coroner, the 6-year-old’s body was taken to MUSC for an autopsy.

The motorcade left Charleston and would continue down I-26 to Exit 113.

Results from the autopsy were not available.

Swetlik’s body was found on February 13 near her home in Cayce, SC.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The Lexington County Coroner says the findings regarding Faye’s autopsy will be released at a press conference to be held by Coroner Fisher and the Cayce Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, Feb. 18, as reported by WSPA.

