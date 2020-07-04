6-year-old kicked out of daycare for wearing Black Lives Matter shirts, Arkansas mom says

(KARK/CNN) – A mother in Arkansas says her six-year-old daughter was kicked out of daycare for wearing Black Lives Matter shirts.

The daycare says it’s not about race; it’s about keeping out political messages.

For 6-year-old Journei Brockman, the living room takes the form of her old playground. But she says she misses the old one.

“What do you miss most about it?” KARK reported Hunter Hoagland asked Journei.

“My favorite teacher,” said Journei.

“Of course, Friday she asked, ‘Well, can I go back Monday?’ ‘No, you can never go back,” Journei’s mother, Deval Brockman said.

A tough message to hear as a kindergartner.

But her mom says the even harder one was the call she got from the school’s director over her daughter’s shirt.

“And, she was like, ‘Well, I don’t like it. I don’t agree with it, and I would prefer it if you didn’t send her to school in it again,’” said Deval.

She says she reported the issue to the state and was told, as long as there’s no profanity, she was in the clear.

“If I’m supporting something, I’m going to wear it. My child is going to wear it, to help say that our voice needs to be heard,” said Deval.

Journei went back to school last Friday in a Black Lives Matter shirt.

But when Deval picked her daughter up, she says she was told her shirt was encouraging racism and was no longer welcome at the preschool.

“I got very upset cause I’m just like are you serious? Over a t-shirt?” said Deval.

Though the directors of “His Hands” refused an interview, they said in a statement: “We feel a childcare environment is not a place for a parent’s political views to be addressed or played out, regardless of race.”

“It’s not political. It’s everyday life. It’s all over the news. Right is right. Wrong is wrong,” said Deval.

Deval says she will continue to teach her daughter the importance of equality and hopes this school will start doing the same.

“If you’re going to a Christian-lead daycare, let’s abide by the Bible then,” said Deval.

Brockman says she needs to find a new daycare.

She says she’ll look for one where her daughter feels welcome.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.