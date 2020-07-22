Authorities follow vehicle from San Fernando Valley area into West L.A.

(KTLA) — Authorities are following driver from the West San Fernando Valley area into West Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

The driver was leading authorities on surface streets while weaving in and out of lanes.

At times the suspect was driving erratically and on the wrong side of the road.

At least two Los Angeles Police Department units were following the driver, while a helicopter was tracking the Ford hatchback in the air.

At times, the driver was stuck in traffic with the LAPD units in tow, before weaving through cross traffic to continue to evade officers, aerial video from Sky5 showed

The driver then sped off and was going more than 80 mph on surface streets.

The driver continued to speed and drive erratically, often heading on the wrong side of the road, aerial video showed.

About 5:40 p.m., the driver got on the southbound 405 Freeway and headed into the Sepulveda Pass, often speeding in and out of lanes to avoid congestion.

At one point, however, the LAPD stopped tracking the driver because he or she was on the highway. The California Highway Patrol then began following the driver.

After clipping a vehicle while on the southbound 405 Freeway, the driver sped onto the right shoulder and continued into the Culver City area, aerial video showed.

