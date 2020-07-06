Beheaded statue of Christopher Columbus recovered from harbor

BALTIMORE (AP/WTVO) — Pieces of a Christopher Columbus statue have been retrieved from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Monday.

WJZ-TV reports the recovery comes two days after protesters pulled down the figure from the Little Italy neighborhood and threw it into the Harbor.

The news outlet reports crews used a pulley and a dive team to retrieve pieces of the destroyed statue.

Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news release the incident was “the antithesis of democracy.”

Protesters across the county have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, saying the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas.

Columbus Day, held each year in honor of the explorer, has traditionally been held to represent the contribution of Italian immigrants to American society.

“His discovery of the New World, the things that he brought back and forth between the old world and the new one, his four voyages,” historian Laurence Bergreen told Fox News on Monday. Bergreen is the author of the book “Columbus: The Four Voyages.”

“He also didn’t actually intend to inflict this cruelty,” he continued. “You would think he set out with a goal to commit genocide or kill as many people as possible, but that actually wasn’t his goal. He thought he was on a trade mission with China, which he didn’t know where it was and he spent four voyages trying to find it and never did.”

“At the same time, he changed the course of history because of his exploration,” Bergreen added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

