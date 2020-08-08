Bill allowing 14-year-olds to be tried as adults passes vote in Missouri Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Governor Mike Parson’s special legislative session on fighting violent crime is already producing legislation. Senate Bill 1, the first piece to pass a vote in the Missouri State Senate during the special session, would set the minimum age to be tried for a violent crime at 14.

Lawmakers initially discussed letting children as young as 12 be tried as adults, but the final legislative compromise set the age at 14. State senators voted 27-3 to pass the bill.

The bill would also require minors be kept separated from prisoners who are adults.

All of this comes as St. Louis and Kansas City face a rise in violent crime.

The bill needs another Senate vote of approval before it can go to the House for consideration.

