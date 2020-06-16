Boy charged in murder of NYC student sentenced to 18 months

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A 14-year-old boy who pleaded guilty in connection with the murder of a Charlottesville native has been sentenced to 18 months in a juvenile detention center.

Tessa Majors, an 18-year-old Barnard freshman, was fatally stabbed in New York City Park in December. The 14-year-old-boy, who was 13 at the time of the slaying, was one of three teenagers charged in what police call a “mugging gone wrong.”

Two 15-year-old boys (14 at the time of the murder) have also been charged as adults. Their trials are pending.

New York ABC-affiliate WABC reports the boy will serve a minimum of six months in a limited secure facility in the custody of Administration for Children’s Services.

His placement may be extended until his 18th birthday, according to the affiliate.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

