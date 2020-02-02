Chicago firefighter shot while responding to car fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago firefighter responding to a car fire overnight was shot in the leg.
Fire Commissioner Richard Ford II says firefighters arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. Sunday when someone began shooting.
The firefighters took cover, but one six-year department veteran was hit in the lower left leg. The 36-year-old firefighter is expected to make a full recovery with physical therapy.
Police have not made any arrests in the attack.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Tom Brady at Super Bowl: ‘I’m not going anywhere’
- Super Bowl Ads: Google brings viewers to tears
- Google commercial brings people to tears during Super Bowl
- Demi Lovato opens the Super Bowl with the National Anthem
- Super Bowl Live Blog: 49ers come up with another turnover, lead 20-10
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.