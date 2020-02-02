Chicago firefighter shot while responding to car fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago firefighter responding to a car fire overnight was shot in the leg.

Fire Commissioner Richard Ford II says firefighters arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. Sunday when someone began shooting.

The firefighters took cover, but one six-year department veteran was hit in the lower left leg. The 36-year-old firefighter is expected to make a full recovery with physical therapy.

Police have not made any arrests in the attack.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

