Child dies after being thrown from, run over by riding lawn mower

CONEWANGO, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police are investigating after a 5-year-old was killed after being thrown off of a riding lawn mower on Wednesday evening.

According to state police reports, troopers responded to State Route 241 in the town of Conewango around 8:30 p.m.

An investigation revealed that the child had been on the riding lawn mower without an adult. The lawn mower drove over the child after the child was thrown, causing fatal injuries.

The 5-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

