Colin Kaepernick donates $100K to aid communities of color amid pandemic

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 03: Honoree Colin Kaepernick speaks onstage at ACLU SoCal Hosts Annual Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on December 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Colin Kaepernick announced Thursday he is donating $100,000 to aid communities of color during the coronavirus pandemic.

He encouraged others to donate to the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist disproportionate communities highly affected by the crisis.

The “Know Your Rights” campaign focuses on food, shelter relief, education, personal protective equipment and incarcerated populations to help slow the spread of the virus and provide the resources needed.

“Black and brown communities are being disproportionally devastated by COVID-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism,” the former 49ers quarterback said in a video he posted to Twitter. “That’s why we’ve established the ‘Know Your Rights’ Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to help address these issues.”

I’m donating $100,000 to the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund. Join us in our mission to help address the disproportionate affect the pandemic is having on our communities🖤✊🏾Use the hashtag #WeGotUs & tag @yourrightscamp after you donate so they can show you some love pic.twitter.com/yzcTlvw7mR — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) April 16, 2020

