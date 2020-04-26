Dr. Fauci says US should double its COVID-19 testing over next several weeks

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The amount of COVID-19 testing in the United States should double over the next several weeks, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Saturday.
Dr. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said the U.S. should increase testing by twice as much and said he thinks it will be possible during a COVID-19 update webcast by the National Academy of Sciences.
He noted that he was talking about diagnostic testing of the virus, not antibody testing.
The U.S. is conducting about 1.5 to 2 million tests per week, Fauci estimated.
“We probably should get up to twice that as we get into the next several weeks and I think we will,” Dr. Fauci said.
