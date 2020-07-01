Driver in Texas racing crash that killed 2 gets 10 years probation

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — One of the drivers in a 2018 deadly street racing crash that killed two young boys, who left the scene, was sentenced Tuesday and will be on probation for 10 years.

Blake Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty to the charge of racing on highway causing death. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which was probated for 10 years, and will be “doing some time in the county jail” as a condition of his 10-year probation, Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick told KXAN. He will also have his license suspended for a year.

Kirkpatrick and another man, Hayden Michael Hammer, were racing on West Whitestone Boulevard on Jan. 10, 2018 when Hammer’s truck collided with an SUV carrying a mother and her two sons. The 1-year-old and the 8-year old died in the crash.

Hammer stayed on scene, and police were able to track down Kirkpatrick within a day.

In September 2019, Hammer was sentenced to seven years in prison and Dick said at the time he would also serve 10 years of probation concurrently.

