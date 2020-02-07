Flavored vape ban goes into effect

(WTVO) — The nationwide ban for flavored e-cigarettes went into effect on Thursday, February 6th.



The Food and Drug Administration made the announcement last month that companies must stop manufacturing, distributing, and selling most of the flavored cartridge based e-cigarettes.

Now, the only flavored cartridges still allowed are tobacco and menthol. However, retailers are still allowed to sell bottles of flavored e-liquid and disposables.

The ban comes amid calls for action after a dramatic increase in vaping related illnesses for young people. If businesses do not comply, the FDA will begin handing out penalties beginning in May.



