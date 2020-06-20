Florida officers find mannequin dressed in police uniform hanging by overpass

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. (WLFA) — Officers responded to a potential ‘suicide by hanging’ under a Jacksonville overpass Saturday morning but discovered it was actually a mannequin dressed in a police uniform.

The sheriff’s office responded to the potential suicide call at Interstate 95 at the Zoo Parkway overpass around 6:20 a.m. The responding officer discovered it was a mannequin dressed in a NYPD uniform and wearing a pig mask.

Happening now @JSOPIO and @JFRDJAX on scene after a Mannequin dressed as a police officer along I-95 was discovered hanging from the over pass @FCN2go has a crew on the scene and will be working for more details throughout the day pic.twitter.com/zgSaJb8zFG — Joe (@tvjoe12) June 20, 2020

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s crime scene detectives will process the DNA to try to identify persons of interest in the incident.

“We are thankful that this was not a real person,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who has any information on who may be responsible for this is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSO anonymously at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

