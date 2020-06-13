Florida restaurant declares itself a ‘safe haven’ for police officers

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Owners of a Pasco County restaurant say the are making their business a safe haven, where police officers can enjoy their lunch and be “shown the respect they deserve.”

“To all police officers, Sheriff deputies, marshall, or any law enforcement officer, The Local Fresh Grill will always be a safe haven for you, a place where you can come and enjoy your lunch knowing that I have your back,” the restaurant announced on Facebook.

(Photo: Bryan Farrow)

The Local Fresh Grill already offers a 10% discount to Sheriff deputies, marshalls, and all other law enforcement officers.

Their support contrasts sharply with some restaurants that are responding to the current climate.

Reacting to national conversations about race and police brutality following the death of George Floyd, a number of businesses have spoken out against law enforcement, some even ending discounts for police and military members.

Protests over Floyd’s killing have spread across the world, with violent clashes between police and demonstrators. Thousands of people have been arrested and at least 19 people, many of them black, have been killed.

“Not all of us are fooled by all this propaganda and media exaggerations,” the restaurant said in the post. “We know that the majority of you are good people and put your lived on the line every day for us.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

