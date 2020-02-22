Florida sex offender accused of rape after alleged job interview

ORMAND BEACH, Fla. (CNN) — A registered sex offender is accused of raping a woman after meeting with her for a job interview in Florida.

Jason Minton, 43, was arrested on Thursday for sexual battery in Volusia County, Florida.

Officials say Minton was at the victim’s place of work on Febuary 14th when he overheard her saying she needed a new job that paid more money.

Minton reportedly told the accuser that his company would hire her, so they set up an interview at a restaurant.

The woman said she ordered drinks, talked about her job and the last thing she remembers is looking at her phone.

Investigators say that hours later the woman’s family found her unconscious in the parking lot of the restaraunt.

The suspect’s attorney told CNN affiliate WFTV that his client is registered sex offender and has been accused of rape before. But he maintains that Minton is innocent in this case.

