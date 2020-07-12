Ford makes statement of production of police vehicles after pressured by public petition

Illustration shows the logo of Ford at the #WeAreMobility fair at the 97th edition of the Brussels Motor Show, at Brussels Expo, on Friday 18 January 2019, in Brussels. (DIRK WAEM/AFP via Getty Images)

(WJET) The CEO of Ford has made a stand after a public petition called for the automaker to stop making police cars.

Ford’s CEO said that the company is not getting out of the police car business.

This statement comes after employees called for the automaker to stop because of a series of high-profile killings of black Americans by police.

A public petition on change.org has gained about 12,000 signatures in the last month.

The Ford interceptor is widely acknowledged as the nation’s best selling police vehicle.

CEO Jim Hackett said that the company can continue to sell this vehicle while still supporting the black lives matter movement.

Hackett said that it is better for both police and the public for Ford to sell cops the most advanced vehicles possible.

