Former coach charged with sexually assaulting teen in 2009

CHICAGO, Ill. (Chicago Tribune) — Chicago Police have arrested a Minnesota man on charges that he sexually assaulted a girl more than a decade ago when he was her track coach at a suburban Chicago private school.

Authorities allege that Seyamack Afzali sexually assaulted the 16-year-old girl at her Chicago home during a period when she was a student at North Shore Country Day School in Winnetka.

The investigation started last year when the alleged victim, while undergoing therapy, reported the incident to Chicago Police.

Prosecutors say there is evidence that the two carried on a romantic relationship despite the fact that Afzali was in his 20s at the time.



