Four charged after attempt to take down statue near White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – Officials say four men were charged with the destruction of federal property for allegedly trying to bring down a statue near the White House.

The monument to President Andrew Jackson is controversial because of his treatment of Native Americans.

The U.S. Attorney for Washington D.C. says the Department of Justice has issued the charges. They are against Lee Cantrell, Connor Judd, Ryan Lane, and Graham Lloyd.

The D.O.J. says it has a video showing at least three of them trying to bring down the statue.

