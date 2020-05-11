GBI reviewing additional surveillance video in Ahmaud Arbery case

WARNING: Some viewers may find the above video disturbing.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CNN/WJXT) – Newly released video in the investigation into the February shooting death of 25-year old Ahmaud Arbery appears to show him at a construction site.

The video above shows what some believe is Arbery walking into a home under construction. He appears to briefly look around and walk out.

Shortly after this, Arbery was stopped and shot while running by Travis and Greg McMichael. He was unarmed.

WJXT reporter Kelly Wiley learned of other videos showing Arbery on Thursday from the same attorney who released the video of the shooting. She tracked down the property owner to get the surveillance footage.

“We searched to try to figure out how to get in touch with the property owner and if there’s really worthy surveillance video showing him at that construction property,” Wiley said.

The property owner shared numerous videos of what all appear to be the same man walking through the home that date as far back as October 2019.

The GBI, the homeowner and Arbery’s attorney have yet to confirm that the man in the above videos is indeed Arbery. Arbery’s family has said it is him.

The GBI issued a statement addressing the new video footage on Saturday, clarifying that the footage was reviewed before the arrests of the McMichaels.

“There are reports circulating of additional video footage being reviewed by the GBI as a part of the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation,” the GBI said in the statement. “We are indeed reviewing additional video footage and photographs as part of the active case. It is important to note that this footage was reviewed at the beginning of the GBI investigation and before the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael.” GEORGIA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

The question now is whether the new video played a role in the initial Glynn County investigation, where charges were not filed against the McMichaels.

The McMichaels are currently in custody on murder and aggravated assault charges.

Meanwhile, video of the shooting has gone viral, prompting widespread outrage and support of Arbery and his family. On Friday, which would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday, runners across the country ran 2.23 miles in his honor. The distance of 2.23 represented the date Arbery was killed, Feb. 23.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.