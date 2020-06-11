Hundreds gather to lay retired police chief David Dorn to rest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN/KTVI)– A final farewell for retired Police Chief David Dorn, murdered during looting last week. Hundreds of people, including many in law enforcement, gathered at the St. Louis Friendly Temple on Martin Luther King Drive for his funeral.

Burial immediately followed the funeral service at Valhalla Cemetery on St. Charles Rock Road.

“It’s a tragedy the way we lost him like the family asked that we remember and celebrate his life,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

Dorn spent most of his life fighting crime. He lost his life at the gun of a criminal one week ago today. Dorn was shot and killed by a looter while protecting Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry shop.

“When they made him they broke the mold,” Dorn’s cousin Vernis Franklin said. “He can never be replaced.”

Dorn retired from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in 2007 with the rank of captain, but his life serving the public wasn’t quite over. He became chief of police for Moline Acres Police Department in 2008. He was highly respected and dedicated to the office. He retired from that department in 2014.

Dorn Served 38 years in law enforcement. His family and friends say he will be missed.

