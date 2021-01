WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) — A photo taken of Vermont Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is going viral.

Along with a flurry of internet memes, the photo is already sparking a pre-sale from the National Bobblehead HOF Store.

Here are a few of the best jokes.

Bernie Sanders is always my favorite meme. pic.twitter.com/T4WMdW3bJN — Trevor Pitt (@Trevor_Pitt) January 20, 2021