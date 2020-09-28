Indiana teacher charged with battery, accused of dragging and sitting on student

WARSAW, Ind. (WEHT) – A Warsaw elementary school teacher faces a battery charge after trying to force an 8-year-old student to sit down.

Debra Wiley, 58, has been suspended and faces termination for the incident, according to the school district.

Officers were called to Harrison Elementary on Sept. 18 after several teachers reported that another teacher physically disciplined a child.

According to court documents, video showed Wiley trying to force the student to sit down. The student was standing against a wall when Wiley grabbed the child’s ankles and pulled their feet out from underneath them.

Wiley then dragged the child seven feet across the hallway to where she wanted the student to sit. She used her “hands and the weight of her body to pin the child to the ground,” court documents said.

Wiley told police she’d grabbed the child’s legs, police said. She faces charge of battery on a person less than 14 years old, according to court records.

She has been suspended for her conduct, and the Warsaw Community School District has started the process of terminating her employment.

If convicted, Wiley could face between six months and two-and-a-half years in prison plus a $10,000 fine.

