Larry King reportedly battling COVID-19 in hospital

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 01: Larry king attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: A Special Evening With Dionne Warwick: Then Came You at The Paley Center for Media on August 1, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — 87-year-old broadcast icon Larry King is reportedly in the hospital battling COVID-19, according to Showbiz 411.

The report says King has been hospitalized for 10 days. Last year, King announced the tragic death of two of his children.

https://www.instagram.com/larrykingnow/?utm_source=ig_embed

King has overcome several serious health issues in recent years, including a bout with lung cancer.

