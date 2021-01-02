Larry King reportedly battling COVID-19 in hospital

(WTVO) — 87-year-old broadcast icon Larry King is reportedly in the hospital battling COVID-19, according to Showbiz 411.
The report says King has been hospitalized for 10 days. Last year, King announced the tragic death of two of his children.
King has overcome several serious health issues in recent years, including a bout with lung cancer.
