Library: Please stop microwaving our books to kill COVID-19

DETROIT, M.I. (NEXSTAR) – A library in Michigan has had to ask its patrons to stop microwaving books in an apparent effort to kill COVID-19.

Kent District Library posted photos of books with their pages burned and warned:

“The radio frequency tags in all KDL materials have metal in them. They will catch on fire in the microwave.”

Officials added that the Kent District Library quarantines all returned materials for 72 hours.

“I don’t know if it was something that they saw on the news — that they thought maybe the heat would kill COVID-19,” Elizabeth Guarino-Kozlowicz, regional manager of Kent District Library, told the Detroit Free Press.

It’s worth remembering, too, that instead of microwaving physical library materials, digital and audiobooks can be downloaded safely from the comfort of one’s home.

