Little girl finds lost ‘Daddy Doll’ of deployed father after post goes viral

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– An airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut flew the extra mile to help find a little girl’s lost “Daddy Doll,” which has an image and the voice of her deployed father.
A Facebook post shared by Bradley International Airport explained how a little girl named Kenley lost her Daddy Doll somewhere between the Hartford, Connecticut airport (Bradley) and the Atlanta airport.
On Friday, the airport sent out an exciting update via Twitter letting everyone know they found the doll.
It was important for Kenley to be reunited with her Daddy Doll because her father is deployed and the doll goes everywhere with her. It also has a special good night message that Kenley’s dad recorded before he left, which she listens to every night.
