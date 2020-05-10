Louisiana Police Officer accused of raping woman he pulled over during traffic stop

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Port Barre Police Officer has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman he pulled over during a traffic stop.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department has confirmed with News 10 that 22-year-old Darwin Fontenot is behind bars on charges of 3rd degree rape, and malfeasance in office.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, the SLPSO was contacted by Port Barre Chief Deon Boudreaux to conduct an investigation on one of its officers.

“A complaint of possible malfeasance in office was lodged against the officer. After the investigation was completed Officer Darwin Fontenot was booked into the parish jail and charged with malfeasance in office and 3rd degree rape,” Guidroz said.

The alleged encounter is reported to have occurred in March, 10 2020 on US 190 with a female driver from Chalmette, Louisiana who was travelling through the area, Boudreaux said.

The woman first filed a complaint with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office on April 26 who then contacted Port Barre Chief of Police Deon Boudreaux.

Because the matter was internal, Boudreaux says he immediately contacted St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

According to Chief Boudreaux, Fontenot was a St. Landry Parish Sheriff corrections officer prior to working for Port Barre and has been with Port Barre about a year and a half and graduated the police academy in November 2019.

“The public holds law enforcement to a high standard and so do I. Whether the sexual interaction was consensual or not doesn’t justify it. I will not tolerate such unprofessional behavior from our police officers. It’s a sad day when we have to arrest one of our own but wrong is wrong. Police officers are trusted with great power and responsibility to do what is right and to be the wedge between right and wrong. That trust is tarnished when officers are unprofessional.”

Fontenot is on administrative leave without pay, Boudreaux said.

He said he will recommend termination to Port Barre City Council.

“This is a sad day for the Port Barre Police Department and all of law enforcement.”

