Manhunt underway for escaped inmate after Mississippi deputy shot, killed

MENDENHALL, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi law enforcement are searching for an escaped inmate in the shooting death of a Simpson County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy, identified as James Blair, was shot Friday afternoon and flown to a hospital, WAPT-TV reported. Deputies said he later died.

The shooting happened at a mental health center in Mendenhall, WJTV-TV reported. Further details were not immediately released.

Law enforcement are searching for Joaquin Stevens Blackwell, an escaped inmate believed to be involved in the shooting.

Blackwell, of Magee, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

MORE HEADLINES

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.