Multiple people, including child, stabbed inside Texas Sam’s Club

MIDLAND, Texas (KTSM) — A stabbing at a West Texas Sam’s Club was stopped by an off-duty Border Patrol agent Saturday night.

According to officials with the U.S. Border Patrol, an off-duty agent was shopping inside Sam’s Club in Midland around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night when a person began assaulting multiple people inside the store with a knife, including at least one child and a Sam’s Club employee.

The agent identified himself as law-enforcement and drew his firearm on the suspect which allowed the suspect to be disarmed. The agent and Sam’s Club employee who was stabbed in the incident held the suspect until Midland Police officers arrived at the scene.

“The quick action of our Agent ended this shocking situation and clearly saved multiple lives,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak. “I’m proud of our agents as they are valuable members of our communities. This is another example of how we protect America.”

The circumstances around the incident are currently under investigation by Midland Police. The suspect, identified as Jose Gomez, 19, was taken into custody. Two victims are in critical condition and the third is in stable condition at a Midland-area hospital.

Gomez is charged with three counts of Attempted Capital Murder, Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, and Assault by Threat/Contact.

