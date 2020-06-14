Police community mourns off-duty wildlife officer killed overnight

LABELLE,. Fla. (WFLA) — An officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife was shot and killed overnight while off duty, authorities say.

Multiple law enforcement offices are saying FWC Officer Julian Keen was killed trying to stop a hit-and-run driver while off duty.

The FWC has not yet released a statement.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Keen was from LaBelle, a small town in South Florida.

“While Officer Keen did not serve in our area, many of his coworkers do and we have built lasting relationships with them,” the sheriff’s office said. “Anytime we call, they are there. We cannot imagine the loss they are feeling as well as his family.”

The FHP Command Officers Association paid their respects to the fallen officer as well.

“He was a genuine officer who would literally give his shirt off his back to ANYONE who needed it. Please pray for his family and law enforcement everywhere as we face these troubling times,” they wrote on Facebook.

