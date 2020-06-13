Police: Confirm remains found on Chad Daybell’s property are the missing children

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Rexburg Police Department said that the remains found on Chad Daybell’s property on Tuesday were those of the missing children.
The medical examiner’s office did an autopsy and a positive identification was made.
The medical examiner confirms that the bodies were those of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
Daybell was arrested Tuesday, June 9 after a search of his Idaho home turned up human remains.
Law enforcement agencies found the remains near a burn pit behind a red dam.
He was charged with destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence. He had a court appearance on Wednesday, June 10.
The children have been missing since September.
Lori Vallow is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month.
